This week the United Nations Security Council will meet to discuss a humanitarian crisis in a country where six out of ten people have been forced out of their homes, tens of thousands live in constant fear of being attacked and the government has ceded authority to armed groups.

The Central African Republic (CAR), the poorest country in the world according to the UN Human Development Index, requires international financial assistance to feed and take care of 680,000 displaced people.

“Sons are killed, fathers are killed in this endless cycle of violence,” said Hajer Naili, from the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), who had just visited the CAR.

“The security situation has really deteriorated and it’s the civilians who are being targeted,” Naili told TRT World.

“The world needs to realise there’s a serious humanitarian crisis, where 63 percent of the population is dependent on humanitarian assistance.”

A muddled conflict

The CAR, a former French colony, has been yearning for stability since gaining independence in 1960.

Five successful military coups, abundant mineral resources—which have become a curse—and the interference of countries ranging from Sudan to Russia, have turned it into a playground of conflicting interests. For ordinary people, it is perpetual suffering.

The recent round of troubles started in 2013 when an armed militia called Seleka, made up of mostly Muslim fighters, overthrew the government of former president Francois Bozize, a military commander who had come to power in a coup.

Bozize’s rule was characterised by corruption and the suppression of the Muslim minority, which makes up 15 percent of the population. Thousands of Muslims fled to neighbouring Chad during his tenure, which also saw emergence of a dozen resistance groups.

However, the Seleka coalition, itself accused of atrocities against Christians, wasn’t able to hold onto power for long due to infighting between various factions and an onslaught of a mainly Christian armed “anti-Balaka” movement.

That confrontation resulted in thousands of deaths, women being raped and entire villages burned to ashes.

The country is now ruled by more than dozen armed militias, which exert influence over vast parts of the country. Almost all of them are accused of committing human rights violations.

The authority of President Faustin Archange Touadera, a former academic and mathematician who came to power in 2016 following an election, extends to only the capital Bangui.

Criminalising peace

Over the years, multiple efforts have been made to bring the warring factions to the negotiating table. Their representatives have been flown to meetings in Angola and Rome on all-expense-paid trips. But a settlement remains elusive.

“That’s because those who come to negotiate are criminals who are behind trafficking of arms and natural resources, extortion and running violent gangs,” says Nathalia Dukhan, a conflict analyst at The Enough Project, which studies exploitation in wars.

A proliferation of arms and guns-for-hire from neighboring Chad and Sudan have further fuelled the conflict. Alliances shift between the groups, who on the surface represent specific ethnic and sectarian interests.

NGOs have documented numerous cases where civilians say they have been attacked because of their beliefs.