The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled to keep the PKK on EU's terror list.

Concluding a legal case opened by the PKK, the subsidiary court ruled that while the group had been kept on the list due to procedural errors between 2014 and 2017, new legal measures by the Council of Europe stipulated that it must remain there still.

Turkey, the US and the EU consider the PKK to be a terror organisation. Over the past 30 years, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people in Turkey.