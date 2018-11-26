Cuba has begun to withdraw more than 8,300 Cuban doctors from Brazil, potentially leaving millions of Brazilians, particularly its indigenous communities, without access to basic healthcare.

The new right-wing, neoliberal government of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil demanded a change to the contract initially signed in 2013 under the socialist government of his predecessor President Dilma Rousseff as part of a programme known as “More Doctors”.

Since that time, more than 20,000 Cuban doctors have tended to more than 113 million patients in Brazil.

Bolsonaro demanded that contracts with the doctors should be individually signed, they should keep 100 percent of their wage and their families should be able to join the doctors. Last Thursday as a result of Bolsonaro’s demands and Havana’s refusal to renegotiate has meant the first of many Cuban doctors have started to return.

The sheer number of Cuban doctors operating in Brazil and the millions of people they were looking after is one of Cuba’s best-kept secrets, a nation better-known for Castro, cigars and Cadillacs.

C uban healthcare is free for its citizens and constitutionally enshrined. Life expectancy rivals those of rich countries and is comparable to its richer neighbour to the north, the United States, which has imposed a blockade on the small island ever since it dared to move out of its political and economic orbit of control.

The tiny communist country has presented what some have called a paradox unique to Cuba, an ostensibly poor country whose tertiary and preventative healthcare rivals that of many advanced economies.

However, Cuba’s healthcare is not just a point of pride or a visible success story for the country. It’s also an economic lifeline and a powerful tool in its foreign policy.

The country has more than 70,000 doctors operating abroad which earn the country's treasury more than $8 billion in hard currency. For a country that continues to face a 50-year economic embargo at the hands of the US, it’s also an important economic lifeline. The Cuban government takes a portion of the doctors’ wages as part of licencing agreements that provide more money than tourism and other associated exports.

The importance of Cuba’s health diplomacy cannot be overstated. Cuba has exchanged thousands of Cuban doctors for discounted fuel from Venezuela, a close regional ally.

Its relationship with Brazil, which has Latin America's largest economy, is also of significant importance to Havana as it forms a part of Cuba’s economic and political relationship aiming to offset American isolation.

Early anti-colonial beginnings of health diplomacy

Shortly after the success of the 1959 Cuban socialist revolution, the new government made it a priority to improve the miserable living standards of its impoverished population.

Yet, the internationalist socialist ideology of the Fidel Castro government also meant that even though half of Cuba’s 6000 doctors left the country, the government still managed to free up resources to send doctors to countries fighting colonial powers.