The reason behind U.S. President Donald Trump’s reluctance to hold Saudi Arabia responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was an ambitious $110 billion arms deal between Washington and Riyadh which had been inflated at the direction of his adviser and son-in-law, ABC News reported Monday.

Jared Kushner pushed State and Defense Department officials to pump up the figure with aspirational arms sales following Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2017, according to a former National Security Council (NSC) official.

"They were asking us to put as much pressure on the Saudis as we could [to buy American arms]," the official told the news agency. “It was definitely being pushed on the Pentagon people to see what was possible with the Saudis."

The deal has not lived up to its potential, however, as the Saudis missed a September deadline to purchase the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system, one of the more expensive pieces of equipment on the list.

"Since the deal was signed by Defense Secretary [James] Mattis and [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed] bin Salman in Riyadh, there has been minimal activity towards purchasing the defense equipment and arms laid out in the arms agreements and signed," ABC wrote.