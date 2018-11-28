In Syria, it has become the norm that good people leave this world far too early.

On Friday, November 23, 2018, Syrian activists Raed Fares and Hamoud Juneid were shot dead from a moving vehicle in Kafr Nabl (Kafranbel), in the Idlib countryside. Far from being dangerous violent criminals, the two men were on their way home from Friday prayer .

The sad reality for Syria’s revolutionaries is that their assassination is just the newest tragedy to add to a long list of atrocities in Syria. Their killers are the enemies of thought who choose as their targets every free voice that dared to speak out against injustice, brutality and corruption in Syria.

Since 2011 Fares had repeatedly survived many attempts on his life as a prominent figure in the Syrian revolution. The messages being carried on the protest banners in Idlib on the day of his assassination may have appeared as nothing more than a sad funeral procession, but even as the people who loved him mourn, they will continue to be inspired by his memory, his passion for their cause and the example he set for them.

All who were fortunate enough to know Fares, Syrians and non-Syrians alike, said that his emotional side, his big heart, his sense of humour and charming smile were simply reflections of his inner purity and positive energy.

Fares expressed his creativity through videos, skits and protest placards as a means to send his message to the world. Like many Syrians who enthusiastically joined the revolution in 2011, Fares was initially inspired by the Arab Spring uprisings to begin organising weekly protests against the brutal Assad regime, even though he had no previous experience in politics or revolutionary activism.

In spite of his previous reluctance to engage in politics, Fares never forgot his childhood memory of watching an Assad security agent brutally murder one of his family’s neighbours. He also remembered the terrified people who had fled to his hometown of Kafranbel after the brutal massacre ordered by the Assad’s father in early 1982, when regime forces were sent to Hama to root out Islamists who had formed their political party to oppose the brutality and corruption of Hafez al Assad’s dictatorial government.

When the uprising broke out in 2011, Fares immediately jumped in with both feet. Working as a real estate agent at the time, Fares had dropped out of medical school many years earlier to study English and put his language skills to work creating English banners for the Friday protests that have been held weekly in Kafranbel since the revolution began.

The legendary English banners he helped design did much to draw the world’s attention to the plight of those under siege in Syria and were widely shared on social media.

While speaking in a past interview about the infamous art projects he helped to create, Fares said at the time: “The biggest project we have going is our radio station, called Radio Fresh FM. We broadcast 24 hours a day with different kinds of programming – news updates, women’s programming, children’s shows, breaking news updates and warnings about nearby airstrikes or incoming airstrikes. We warn civilians when there are regime or Russian helicopters flying in the sky. We let people know which direction they’re headed.”