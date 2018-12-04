WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi king invites Qatari emir to attend GCC summit
The invite comes as a surprise since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-GCC member Egypt imposed diplomatic, trade and transport sanctions on Qatar saying it supports terrorism.
Saudi king invites Qatari emir to attend GCC summit
In this file photo, Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives to attend the Paris Peace Forum in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. / Reuters
December 4, 2018

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has received an invite from Saudi Arabia to attend this month's Gulf Cooperation Council summit, despite an ongoing diplomatic crisis, Doha state media said Tuesday.

The invitation to Riyadh is significant as Qatar has been isolated by a group of countries led by Saudi Arabia since June 2017, in the worst political fallout between the energy-rich Gulf powers.

Qatar News Agency said in a tweet that the emir had received "an invitation from the King of Saudi Arabia" for the meeting on December 9.

Recommended

The tweet did not say if the emir would travel to the Kingdom.

Regional powerhouse Saudi and its allies the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have suspended all relations with Qatar, claiming Doha supports terrorism and is too close to Riyadh's great rival, Iran.

Qatar denies the allegations, but the bitter dispute has dragged on for 18 months and has shown little sign of being resolved.

Earlier this week, Qatar announced it was leaving OPEC, a move seen by some as a calculated snub to Riyadh, one of the oil cartel's most dominant powers.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'