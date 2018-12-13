Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman once warned, “if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible,” in an interview with CBS.

But Congressman Brad Sherman, a senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, warns against placing trust in Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

“A country that can’t be trusted with a bone saw shouldn’t be trusted with nuclear weapons,” he said.

Prince Mohammad bin Nawwaf bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Saudi Arabian ambassador to the UK, stated that for years the Kingdom maintained the late King Fahd’s policy not to pursue nuclear weapons development.

“Then it became known that Iran was pursuing a policy that could be shifted to a weapons-of-mass-destruction programme,” he commented in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

“This has changed the whole outlook in the region.”

He went on to add, however, that if Iran pursued a nuclear bomb, “all options will be on the table for Saudi Arabia.”

Well before the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the US intelligence community was attempting to ascertain whether the young prince would renew Saudi Arabia’s push for nuclear bombs.

A deal in the making

A report by the New York Times reveals that the young crown prince was in negotiations with the US Departments of Energy and State to try and convince the United States to sell Saudi Arabia nuclear power plant designs.

Saudi Arabia plans to spend an estimated $80 billion to build 16 nuclear reactors over the next 25 years.

It comes with a catch, however: Saudi Arabia is not willing to accept US restrictions on its nuclear programme.

Even though it’s cheaper for Saudi Arabia to buy nuclear fuel from abroad, the crown prince insists on developing the kingdom’s capacity for nuclear enrichment.

US sales of American nuclear material or equipment are typically governed by a 123 Agreement, which sets severe restrictions on how far the uranium can be enriched.

Moreover, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman wants to purchase equipment for enriching uranium within Saudi Arabia.

Radioactive fuel accounts for only a small portion of a nuclear plant’s cost. On the other hand, enrichment equipment costs billions.

“It doesn’t make sense,” says Daryl G. Kimball, director of the Arms Control Association, a private nonprofit group in an interview with the Washington Post.

“Building an indigenous uranium enrichment and reprocessing program for spent fuel is incredibly costly, in the tens of billions of dollars.”

Comparing the oversupply of uranium, he adds, “there’s no economic rationale” for a Saudi program.

This has given rise to concerns that a covert enrichment program is underway, rooted in Crown Prince Salman’s previous statements on developing a nuclear bomb.

This mirrors the same concerns that led to sanctions against Iran.