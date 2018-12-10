With French protests entering its fifth week, the economy is likely to suffer in the coming weeks.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday: “We must expect a new slowdown of economic growth at year-end due to the yellow vest protests"

The country's growth rate may even come to a standstill in the final quarter as anti-government protests show no signs of abating, the French central bank estimated on Monday, downgrading its outlook.

The Bank of France forecast the euro zone’s second-biggest economy would eke out growth of only 0.2 percent in the quarter from the previous three months, down from 0.4 percent in a previous estimate and from that rate in the third quarter.

Many well known business establishments, including shops, restaurants, cars and private properties were vandalised during the protests across the country. So far the worst hit area is the French capital, Paris.

Shops along the Champs-Elysees and central department stores stayed shut with their windows boarded up to avoid looting.

The iconic Eiffel Tower, major museums and many metro stations were also closed as parts of Paris went on effective lockdown.

People began blockading French roads on November 17 over rising fuel prices - partly due to taxes aimed at helping the country transition to a lower-carbon economy.

But the demonstrations have since swollen into a broad movement against ex-banker Macron, whom the protesters accuse of favouring the rich.