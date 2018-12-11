WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of migrants crossing from Bosnia accuse Croatian police of brutality
The Red Cross says that migrants are ill-equipped to survive freezing temperatures and some might not make it through winter.
Dozens of migrants crossing from Bosnia accuse Croatian police of brutality
Migrants warm by fire at a migrants shelter in Bihac, Bosnia, close to the border with Croatia on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. / AP
December 11, 2018

Dozens of migrants crossing from Bosnia into Croatia say they've been attacked by Croatian police.

They also have to avoid landmines left over from the war of the 1990s. 

Migrants call it "The Game" because if they're caught, they have to start their journey again, the aim being to reach the EU. 

The Red Cross said on Monday that the migrants are ill-equipped to survive freezing temperatures and some might not make it through winter. 

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned that more than 5,000 migrants trapped in Bosnia and Herzegovina desperately needed help with winter setting in.

Recommended

"We are concerned that, without concerted action, migrants will suffer a completely preventable humanitarian disaster," said the IFRC's regional director for Europe Simon Missiri, in a statement.

"The clock is ticking," he stressed.

TRT World's Iolo Ap Dafydd reports from both sides of the border. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'