The US senate voted 56 to 41 on Thursday to support the Yemen resolution introduced by left-leaning Democratic Party leader Bernie Sanders, who was accompanied by senators Mike Lee and Chris Murphy, to seek an end to the US support to Saudi-led coalition operations in Yemen.

The conflict in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people, triggering one of the world's most depressing humanitarian crisis, as the country grapples with endless violence, starvation and economic downfall.

In a historic resolution, the US Congress voted in favor the US forces withdrawing their military engagement in Yemen under the 1973 War Powers Act.

The law limits the president’s ability to commit the US forces to potential hostilities without congressional approval.

Trump administration is still supporting the Saudi-led coalition's military activities in Yemen.

Donald Trump refused to review the US arms sales to Saudi Arabia in the past, saying Riyadh did not how to use the US weapons that caused civilian death in Yemen.

"That was basically people that didn’t know how to use the weapon, which is horrible" he said, referring to Saudi-led coalition's air bombing that killed at least 51 people, including at least 40 children and wounded 77 in northern Yemen on August 9.

Soon after the Yemen vote, the senate accepted the resolution that holds Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman(MBS) responsible for murdering Khashoggi.

“Unanimously, the United States Senate has said that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. That is a strong statement. I think it speaks to the values that we hold dear,” said Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and sponsor of the resolution.

Trump said he wants Washington to stand by the Saudi government and the prince, brushing aside the CIA assessment on Khashoggi's murder which clearly pointed fingers at the crown prince MBS. Trump said he will veto the war powers resolution.