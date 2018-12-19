Yemen's warring parties have traded accusations of breaching a ceasefire in Hudaida that was mediated by the United Nations to avert a full-scale assault on a port city vital for food and aid supplies, and pave the way for peace negotiations.

Residents reported shelling late on Tuesday, the first day of the truce, for nearly one hour on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Houthi-held Red Sea city, a lifeline for millions.

It was calm early on Wednesday.

TRT World's Ben Tornquist reports.

Ceasefire breach

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV accused Saudi-led coalition forces of breaching the truce by shelling several sites, including areas east of the airport.

The United Arab Emirates news agency WAM quoted a Yemeni source as saying the Houthis fired mortar bombs and rockets at the May 22 hospital in eastern suburbs.

Hudaida, the main port used to feed Yemen’s 30 million people, has been the focus of fighting this year, raising global fears that a full-scale assault could cut off supplies to 15.9 million people.

Western nations have pressed the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to end the nearly four-year war that has killed tens of thousands of people.