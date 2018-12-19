The chief justice of Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday knocked down a decision by a fellow judge that would have freed imprisoned former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Chief Justice Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli ruled that the full court would have to take up the case after it returns from holiday recess.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Marco Aurelio Mello approved an appeal that would have freed Lula.

Lula was jailed in April after being sentenced to more than 12 years in prison, and faces six other trials for alleged corruption. He has maintained his innocence.

Justice Marco Aurelio Mello issued the decision, which suspends the enforcement of the same court's earlier ruling that allows for convicts to be jailed after their sentence is upheld on first appeal, as was the case with Lula.

Mello's decision must next be considered by the full panel of the Supreme Court, which is divided on the issue of whether to allow those convicted to remain free until their case fully winds through Brazil's complex and backlogged legal system.