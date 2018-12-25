Eight people were killed and 22 injured after a hijacked bus crashed into pedestrians in east China's Fujian province on Tuesday afternoon, state media reported.

A hijacker carrying a knife had been detained and was being investigated by local police, state television CGTN reported.

A video posted by Duowei news, a Chinese media outlet based in the US, showed several injured people lying on the street near a crashed bus.

It also showed police wrestling a person to the ground.

Blood could also be seen on the steps of the bus, which had been stopped in the middle of a road.

State-run news agency Xinhua reported the suspect was a 48-year-old local man surnamed Qiu.

He had attacked a female passenger before taking control of the bus, Duowei reported.

Police said that on the day of the attack the suspect had quarrelled with a local official who had visited his home, adding that the pair had a long history of conflict, according to the Xinhua report.

The 22 wounded in the attack were taken to local hospitals, with one person being treated for "serious injures", Xinhua said.

Spate of attacks