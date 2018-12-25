Where does one even start in trying to compile and then analyse a 2018 collection of US President Donald Trump’s most outrageous, harmful and fraudulent falsehoods?

I mean, this is a guy who telegraphs his every predominant thought, fear, and concern to the world every morning through a series of near-incoherent and juvenile tweets, and who is known to disseminate and propagate more than 80 lies in a single day, more than 30 falsehoods in a single speech, and nearly 7,000 mistruths since taking office.

If there are gainfully employed fact checkers who can thank Trump for their ongoing employment, then there are also those within the same industry who can blame him for their mental and physical exhaustion.

“I don’t care about Trump’s lies. All politicians lie” becomes the all too predictable refrain from the president’s most stubbornly ardent and vociferous supporters, but the fact of the matter is Trump’s lies, and self-glorified boasts not only have negative consequences for the United States and the rest of the world, but also for himself, and thus providing an alarming psychoanalytical peek inside his rapidly deteriorating mind.

On that score, historians might very well mark 2018 as the year in which the 45th president of the United States truly lost his mind and laid the foundations for his inevitable political defeat or forced removal from office.

Whereas Trump was able to skate along during the first year of his presidency–buoyed along by his party's unilateral control of all branches of the US government, a slavishly loyal right-wing-media-industrial-complex, which paved the way for his tax cuts, a slew of executive orders and a successful Supreme Court nomination—this past year has seen the proverbial walls come crashing down all around him.

Not only has the Mueller probe closed in on Trump and his family, with convictions being handed down to his long-time lawyer, former campaign manager, former National Security Advisor, former policy advisor and former campaign aide; but also Trump’s sagging poll numbers—the lowest of any US president in the second year of his presidency—handed Congress over to the Democrats during the midterm elections in November.

The closer Mueller gets to Trump and his family’s dealings, and the further he falls in the polls, the more crazed his early morning tweetstorms become.

For instance, Trump described the Mueller probe as a "witch hunt" 110 times in 2018, even as so many of his closest aides and staffers have already pleaded guilty or have been sentenced to prison; and even as the Southern District of New York court filings show evidence Trump is indicted in at least two criminal investigations.

While no one outside Trump’s inner orbit truly understands the machinations of the president’s mind, however, the 2018 publication of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward’s treatise on the Trump presidency Fear: Trump in the White House describes a “nervous breakdown of Trump’s presidency.”

The hundreds of personal testimonies gathered by Woodward, and the way in which Trump has communicated the events surrounding him, and, moreover, those that have threatened to engulf him during this past 12 months point to a deeply troubled mental state, and for that, the world should be worried.