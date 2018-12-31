Almost three months after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, video footage from Turkey's A Haber shows the transfer of five suitcases and two black plastic bags from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to the Saudi consul's residence in the city.

According to the broadcaster, they could have contained Khashoggi's body parts.

A book, written by two Daily Sabah journalists, also claims to reveal new details of the writer's killing,Al Jazeera reports.

The book is titled 'Diplomatic Atrocity: The Dark Secrets of the Khashoggi Murder.' It reveals what its authors claim are new details of the event's leading up to the murder and events related to his death thereafter.

According to the book, new audio recordings reveal information before and after Khashoggi's death and support Ankara's claim that the crime was a "premeditated murder."

As reported by Daily Sabah, the recordings reveal that Khashoggi resisted his killers for five minutes.

According to the recordings, Saudi intelligence official Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb orders five members of the hit squad to suffocate Khashoggi with a nylon bag.

Khashoggi's last sentence reportedly was, "Do not cover my mouth, I have asthma, you will suffocate me."

"Never worked on a warm body"