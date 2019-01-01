After a lot of cajoling, Benefit (Ben), an artisanal gold miner in Zimbabwe’s mining town of Kwekwe, admits owning a machete and regularly carrying it. Machetes and other hand weapons such as spears, swords and catapults are banned in this area, which is the nerve-centre of Zimbabwe’s gold mining.

“It makes a difference between life and death, and success and failure here,” says Ben who searches for fortune at the disputed Gaika mine. He explains that in the dog-eat-dog jungle of artisanal miners, it is not just a question of getting the gold ore out of the deep shafts, but also the ability to successfully protect it from “mabhuru” (big bulls) the local parlance for daring bullies who behave like big male lions ready to grab what has been hunted by others.

He says he started carrying his machete after seeing fellow miners being robbed of their hard extracted gold ore in broad daylight.

“Here if you cannot protect your gold ore from these mabhuru, you can lose everything that you have worked for if they pounce on you when you are just finishing getting two weeks’ ore out of the pit and they load it into their truck and take it straight to the mill while you watch,” Ben explains.

He says these bullies never do any mining, but just thrive on going around grabbing what has been brought out of the ground by others.

“I know a case of group of six miners who were robbed of large quantities of gold ore from which they were expecting to get gold worth thousands of dollars,” he says.

“Everyday people here lose various quantities of gold ore to these bullies.”

Ben explains that in his own case so far the machete has come handy to defend himself and protecting his valuable ore only, but it is also not unusual for people who have been robbed of their gold to harbour bitter grudges that they would also seek to permanently settle with machetes.

“In such cases when they strike they do it in such a ferocious way to ensure that their victims, if at all they survive, are forever unable to mobilise reinforcements and launch an even more savage revenge attack,” he explains.

He however admits that machetes are not just for fending off marauders, but they also come handy to settle disputes over ownership and control of lucrative shafts in some of the choicest gold mining areas.

He also adds that it is also commonplace for these almost always drunk young men that lead the most riotous of lifestyles to resort to the machete to settle disputes that commonly arise over the sharing of the proceeds among group members, as well as fights over women, beer, cigarettes, mobile phones and other petty things.