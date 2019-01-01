As Turkey-US relations are warming up on several fronts, from northern Syria to economic cooperation, Ankara's hopes for the extradition of Fetullah Gulen, the founder of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), have recently increased.

The talk of Gulen's extradition is likely to return to mainstream discourse once again, especially with a US delegation slated to visit Turkey next week.

The FETO was behind Turkey’s notorious July 15 coup attempt in 2016, which killed hundreds of civilians and wounded thousands. According to Ankara, the FETO has long infiltrated Turkish state institutions, with a particular focus on reining in security forces, from the army to the police department and justice system.

The coup attempt was the latest part of the group’s aim to take over the whole Turkish state structure according to Ankara. Gulen, a former Turkish citizen and preacher living in the US since 1999, has orchestrated much of the group’s activities.

Washington’s delegation will assess new Turkish evidence against Gulen, with Turkish investigators and prosecutors set to decide on the merits of the extradition request, according to Turkish media reports.

“We hope and believe that the US will fulfill the requirements of being a state which has been led by the rule of law and it will extradite the head of this terrorist organisation (FETO). God willing, the US will comply with our demand in 2019,” said Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul on December 30.

The justice minister said that American prosecutors will come to Turkey to see Ankara’s evidence against Gulen in a scheduled visit in early January.

Gul also noted that Washington has showed no signs that it will refuse Turkey’s extradition request. “There is a US administrative inquiry over the issue,” Gul explained.