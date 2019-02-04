It all started with Mike Pence. The Vice President of the United States tweeted on Saturday: “We are with the people of Venezuela”, describing the country’s governance as a “dictatorship” Venezuelans are “suffering under”.

The next day, the US Embassy in Cairo retweeted Pence’s tweet and quoted it verbatim. That is when the ironic comments and criticism came flying in from users confused as to why the embassy in Egypt would criticise what it perceives as Venezuela's "dictatorship", while ignoring the large-scale human rights crisis under President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Egypt.

David Klion asked: “How do you feel about, um, the people of Egypt?”

Another Twitter user with the alias Hobbesian Dystopiadork, tweeted: “Now do Sisi”. A comment that appeared to suggest that Egypt’s current ruler is a dictator and the US must stand with Egyptians instead of Sisi.

The reaction to the US Embassy in Cairo stems from the fact that Sisi deposed Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, in 2013, and was later elected in a disputed election.

Human Rights Watch says Sisi’s government is presiding over “the worst human rights crisis in the country in decades”. Many people on Twitter voiced the opinion that the US Embassy in Cairo should be criticising Egypt before it criticised Venezuela.