In Croatia, the year 2018 ended with two serious blows to media freedom in the country.

On December 28, the Croatian public broadcaster HRT announced it would sue two of its journalists, as well as the Croatian Journalists' Association HND as a legal entity, for alleged “offences against its honour and reputation”.

The financial retribution HRT seeks totals €70,000. The alleged offence consisted of a statement from September 2018 in which the Journalists’ Association – which has some HRT employees as members - distanced itself from scandals around the illegal sale of FIFA World Cup tickets by some HRT journalists.

“We could not believe it at first! This is an unprecedented financial attack against our association, and against the freedom of the press. I believe it is also an attempt to send a message to other journalists not to be critical of the public broadcaster,” said Hrvoje Zovko, President of the Croatian Journalists’ Association and one of the journalists sued, in a phone interview.

“I have never heard of a case in which a national television sued its own employees,” said Zovko, who is currently battling HRT in court after they fired him earlier in 2018 in a procedure he considers illegitimate.

On the same day, only a couple of hours after HRT announced the lawsuit, a right-wing anchor, Velimir Bujanec, won a lawsuit against the Croatian satirical website News Bar , known for its humorous false news and satirical texts. The judge estimated that a satirical article making fun of the fact that in 2014 a court in Zagreb found Bujanec guilty of paying prostitutes with cocaine represented a “violation of his honour and reputation”.

Political Broadcaster

In 2018, Croatia found itself in 69th place in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) media freedom ranking. The RSF report about the situation in the country noted a slight improvement in comparison to 2017 (when the country was in the 74th place, a fall of five places from 2016) but also highlighted many problems.

“Journalists investigating corruption, organised crime, or war crimes are often subjected to harassment campaigns; defamation is criminalised and insulting ‘the Republic, its emblem, its national hymn or flag’ is punishable by up to three years in prison; ‘humiliating’ media content has been criminalised since 2013,” says the report .

It is also stated: “The government meddling in the public TV broadcaster HRT continues to be a real problem and limits media independence. HRT is clearly under political pressure. Interest groups try to influence its editorial policies and interfere in its internal management.”