Pakistan's Supreme Court will on Tuesday begin a review of its acquittal of a Christian woman charged with blasphemy, a verdict that sparked days of protests over a case that has divided society and incited killings.

Asia Bibi, who spent eight years on death row, has been in hiding since the Supreme Court freed her in October, with religious hardliners calling for her death and demanding that the government prevent her from leaving the country.

Most reviews of Supreme Court verdicts are dismissed immediately, but the controversy, anger and fear surrounding the case has added an extra layer of uncertainty.

A three-judge panel, including new Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, is due to hear the case.

'Petition on flimsy grounds'

Bibi's lawyer, Saif-ul-Malook, who fled to Europe due to fears for his safety last year, told Reuters news agency he expected the case to be dismissed.

"They have filed the petition on flimsy grounds. They haven't attempted to counter her release on constitutional grounds," said Malook, who returned to Pakistan this week and will represent Bibi in court.

"God willing, she will have the decision in her favour tomorrow. She will be a free person to go anywhere she wants to."

If allowed to do so, Bibi is widely expected to seek asylum abroad due to safety concerns. In November, Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau said his country was in talks with Pakistan about helping her.

Bibi, a farm worker, was convicted in 2010 of making derogatory remarks about Islam after neighbours working in the fields with her objected to her drinking water from their glass because she was not Muslim.

She has always denied committing blasphemy.

Blasphemy killings

The governor of Punjab province, Salman Taseer, was assassinated by his bodyguard in 2011 after speaking in Bibi's defence.