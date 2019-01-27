Leaders of the powerful political network have taken a decidedly different, more politically muted tone than in past years.

Though the Kochs as GOP icons have been upfront about their strained relationship with Donald Trump, the network's latest biannual meeting comes just as the president conceded his immediate border wall demand to reopen the government after the longest shutdown in history and Democrats took control of the US House of Representatives in the aftermath of the 2018 election.

The meeting held at a luxury resort in the California desert caters to donors who have committed to giving at least $100,000 annually to the sprawling Koch Network of political, policy, educational and philanthropic organizations. There are 634 donors attending the retreat, including 181 of them as first-timers.

Prominent Koch donor Doug Deason of Texas said the reported infighting between Koch and Trump was "old news" and that conservatives have united, especially after Democrats took control of the House.

"I just don't think there was a huge amount of animosity. It was blown out of proportion," Deason said.

Long seen as GOP kingmakers are best known for their pro-business agenda, libertarian leanings and support for the tea party movement, David and Charles Koch have in recent years made waves by lambasting Trump and his administration.

They refused to back Trump during the 2016 election, vowed to hold him accountable to conservative priorities like free trade, free markets and small government and have been outspoken against the White House on immigration and infrastructure spending.