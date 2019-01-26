Coalition missile strikes have killed 42 people including 13 civilians in what remains of Daesh's last holdout in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor in Syria, a war monitor said on Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said short-range missiles late on Friday hit homes on farmland near the village of Baghouz, killing 42 people.

Among them were 13 civilians, the Britain-based monitor said.

They included seven Syrians linked to Daesh including three children from the same family, as well as six Iraqi non-combatants, it said.

The coalition was not immediately available for comment, but has in the past said it does everything to avoid targeting civilians.