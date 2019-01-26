Eusebio Gomez thought his arduous journey to the US and monthslong wait in the border town of Tijuana, Mexico, would end when he made it to American soil. But a shift in the Trump administration's immigration policy could mean more waiting.

The Mexican government said on Friday that the United States plans to return 20 migrants per day at the San Ysidro border crossing as they await an answer to their asylum requests. The practice could be one of the more significant changes to the immigration system in years.

Gomez, who was one of 25 names called for processing on Friday at San Ysidro, said he would feel far less safe waiting in Tijuana, with its sky-high homicide rate. The 18-year-old Honduran said he wanted to come to the US to escape violence.

"It's not about the dollar, it's about safety," Gomez said.

"The Mexican government doesn't agree with this unilateral move," but will accept the migrants under certain conditions, said Roberto Velasco, spokesman for Mexico's Foreign Relations Department. He said the US government wants to extend the practice, known as "remain in Mexico," to the rest of the border crossings.

Juan Portillo, 38, who arrived in Tijuana two months ago from Venezuela with his wife and seven-year-old daughter, said he was fleeing political oppression after protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"We do not feel safe" in Tijuana, Portillo said, shortly before Mexican authorities whisked him, his family and seven others away in a van to be turned over to US authorities.

Advocacy groups condemned the idea. The Southern Poverty Law Center warned it would create more chaos at the border. Astrid Dominguez, director of the ACLU's Border Rights Center, said in a statement that it endangers lives. A legal challenge is expected.

Senator Dianne Feinstein of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York, both Democrats, released a statement warning that the changes would harm asylum seekers.

"Asylum seekers are easy prey for criminals and gangs in Mexico, but the Trump plan forces people to remain in harm's way, even if there is a significant possibility they will be persecuted or tortured in Mexico," they said in a statement.

Processing in Mexico