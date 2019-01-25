The political leaders of France and Germany signed a new treaty on Tuesday to update their 1963 post-war reconciliation accord, aiming to reinvigorate the EU’s main axis as growing eurosceptic far-right political parties challenge the Union’s fragile cohesion.

At an official state ceremony in the German border city of Aachen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron wanted to show they could provide ‘fresh leadership’. It comes at a time when analysts have cast doubt on whether France and Germany can still lead an EU that has grown to 27 members.

The meeting also aimed at strengthening and deepening Franco-German cooperation in areas such as the economy, foreign and security policy, concluding in a 16-page treaty.

Details of the Aachen Treaty

The Aachen Treaty document contains as a priority for Germany to be accepted as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Berlin has long sought to join its Western allies - the US, UK and France - on the international body with a permanent seat.

The accord also signals that Berlin and Paris will remain committed to the NATO military alliance and will seek to combat efforts by any right and left-wing political powers that aims to weaken the EU.

Merkel described the agreement as a step towards establishing a European army, stated in the fourth article of the agreement.

“Both states undertake to further strengthen cooperation between their armed forces with a view to a common culture and joint operations. They will intensify the development of joint defence programmes, their extension to partners… [and] set up the Franco-German Defence and Security Council as a political steering body for these mutual obligations,” it read.

Symbolic value of the meeting