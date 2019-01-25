WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico fuel explosion death toll rises to 107
The disaster occurred last week as the government wages a huge effort to clamp down on fuel theft, which costs Mexico an estimated $3 billion in 2017.
"People gather at the site of a ruptured pipeline in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, in Hidalgo, Mexico, January 18, 2019 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. / Reuters
January 25, 2019

The death toll from a fiery pipeline explosion in central Mexico reached 107 on Thursday, the government announced, with 40 people also injured in the blast last week.

Last Friday, the fuel-line in Hidalgo state was deliberately punctured, drawing hundreds of people looking to gather gasoline before it ignited.

The disaster occurred as the government wages a huge effort to clamp down on fuel theft, which costs Mexico an estimated $3 billion in 2017.

So-called "huachicol" - as the stolen fuel is known in Mexico - costs about half of market price.

Mexico is regularly rocked by deadly explosions at illegal pipeline taps, a dangerous but lucrative business whose players include powerful drug cartels and corrupt Pemex insiders.

SOURCE:AFP
