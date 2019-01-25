The US is sending additional troops to Syria to help provide protection to other American forces and their equipment as they withdraw from the country under a directive from President Donald Trump, a defence official confirmed on Thursday, according to an Anadolu Agency report.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to comment on the number of troops being sent or their destination, citing security concerns.

Another anonymous defence official asserted that more troops would be needed to ensure security ahead of any withdrawal.

The Pentagon has yet to issue an official statement on the move.