“Today, January 23, 2019, in my condition as President of the National Assembly, invoking the articles of the constitution – before Almighty God – I swear to formally assume the power of the national executive office as the president of Venezuela,” said Juan Guaido on Wednesday, at a rally in front of his supporters in the capital Caracas.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro now finds himself at an impasse.

US President Donald Trump has officially recognised Guaido as an interim president.

Guaido, as president of the National Assembly - represented “the only legitimate” state organ in the country because he was “duly” elected by the Venezuelan people, according to a statement published by the White House.

The opposition politician had taken over the chairmanship of the National Assembly, which now only meets symbolically, and Guaido used the media's attention to present himself at parliament meetings and national rallies in the country.

Since January 10, when Maduro was sworn in for a new term of six years, the parliament has regarded the president as the usurpador (usurper) who “illegally” occupies the office.

The self-declared ‘interim-president’ - Juan Guaido

The engineer from the northern state of Vargas, on the Caribbean coast, started his political career in 2007 as the leader of the student protests against former president Hugo Chavez.

In 2009, alongside the opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, he founded the party Voluntad Popular, through which he was first elected to the National Assembly two years later. He became the party’s president in January 2019 due to a lack of alternatives - the main opposition leaders are either under house arrest or in exile.

Weeks after becoming the head of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Guaido announced that he was striving for a transitional government and that he wanted to make himself “available” as president.

The more radical members of oppositional groups had hoped that he would immediately proclaim himself the new president.

His party follows the ideology of centrist social democracy, mainly influenced by its founder Leopoldo Lopez.

When Lopez was the party’s leader he was known for his emphasis on solving the problems of poverty, the unjust distribution of wealth and the disrespect of human rights.