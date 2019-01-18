On January 12, a procedure was launched to dismiss the Croatian Ambassador Ivan Del Vechio from Bosnia and Herzegovina. The move came after Del Vechio attended a controversial commemoration in Banja Luka, the administrative centre of Republika Srpska, Bosnia’s Serb-dominated entity.

The commemoration of ‘Republika Srpska statehood day’ was held on January 9 to mark the 27th anniversary of the creation of the Serb-dominated entity in 1992. The secessionist movement by the country’s Serbs is widely seen as a precursor to the bloody four-year war that pitted Bosnian ethnic Serbs, Bosniaks and Croats against each other, and resulted in more than 100,000 deaths.

The first president of Republika Srpska, Radovan Karadzic - often referred to as the ‘Butcher of Bosnia’ in the media - sought the entity’s unification with Serbia. He is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of the genocide in Srebrenica, war crimes and crimes against humanity by The Hague tribunal.

The controversial ‘statehood day’ holiday was also ruled unconstitutional by Bosnia’s state-level constitutional court in 2015 because it was judged to be discriminatory against non-Serbs in the entity.

When asked about the Croatian ambassador’s diplomatic faux pas, the Croatian president declared she wasn’t aware of his presence at the event. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an official statement declaring they “were not informed about Del Vechio’s visit to Banja Luka”.

While Del Vechio’s dismissal is expected to diffuse some immediate tension between Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the roots of the friction between the neighbouring countries run much deeper.

“The relations between Sarajevo and Zagreb are at their lowest point since the 90s,” stated Jasmin Mujanovic, political scientist, university professor and author of Hunger & Fury: The Crisis of Democracy in the Balkans.

Undermining Bosnia’s unity

Diplomatic relations have deteriorated following the Bosnian general election in October 2018. The Bosnian political system is based on the Dayton peace agreement from 1995 that put an end to the bloody conflict in the country, but also froze its ethnic divisions into the political system.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is today comprised of two entities, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (predominantly Bosniak and Croat) and Republika Srpska (predominantly Serb), held together by a national parliament and a tripartite presidency, with a seat for a candidate from each of the three main ethnicities (Bosniaks, Croats and Serbs).

In the last election, it was Zeljko Komsic of the Democratic Front (DF) - a moderate candidate advocating a stronger unity of Bosnia – who was elected for the Croat presidency, over Dragan Covic of the Croat Democratic Union (HDZ BiH), who has been supportive of a greater autonomy for Croats in Bosnia. Covic’s party is the Bosnian branch of the right-wing party in power in Croatia (HDZ), so it doesn’t come as a surprise that Komsic’s victory drew criticism from Croatian officials.

Both the prime minister and president of Croatia have openly criticised the election of Komsic saying it will not be good for Bosnian Croats. European Parliament members from Croatia have expressed "deep concern" over the election process in Bosnia and Herzegovina in a letter addressed to top EU officials , claiming “Bosniak voters had elected the Bosnian Croat member of the presidency”.

A couple of days after the election in Bosnia, the Croats of Mostar, a city in southern Bosnia ethnically divided between Croats and Bosniaks, marched through the city centre protesting Komsic’s victory, holding banners stating: "Not my president."

In December, the Croatian parliament went as far as adopting a bill about the position of Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The bill calls for an amendment to Bosnia’s constitution and election legislation in order to enable the Croats, the least numerous ethnicity, to be equal to the two others.

For Mujanovic, such a bill is a blunt interference in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s domestic affairs. “If this would happen between two European countries, this would be a huge scandal,” he said. The political scientist added that it is a clear continuation of Covic’s politics in Bosnia and Herzegovina. “His party has been very radical for years,” he said.