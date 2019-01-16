Germany’s domestic intelligence agency announced on Tuesday that it would closely monitor the activities of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right party with neo-Nazi roots.

Under the direction of its new chief, Thomas Haldenwang, the Bundesamt fur Verfassungsschutz (BfV) - which translates as the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution - will classify the AfD’s hardline wing, ‘der Flugel’, as a possible threat to the country's "democratic governance". Der Flugel is led by Bjorn Hocke, a controversial figure known for his extremist views.

The BfV will also treat the party’s Thuringia branch, also led by Hocke, as a suspected threat to constitutional rule. But the AfD as a whole is yet to be placed under a strict surveillance.

After making substantial gains in the 2017 parliamentary elections, by deploying an anti-Islam and anti-migrant rhetoric, the AfD became the largest opposition group in the Bundestag parliament. According to latest polls, it stands as the second most popular party.

“The former chief of the BfV, Hans Georg Maassen, had adopted a guarding attitude toward AfD, whose base is essentially comprised of racist people,” said Bulent Guven, a German-Turkish political scientist and a board member of the Hamburg-based business association Union of International Democrats (UID).

Guven believes the new BfV chief wants to change that public perception, “potentially fastening” a previously launched intelligence survey in the summer over the far-right party’s activities.

“Overseen by 17-member legal expert team, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has compiled documents, which have more than 1,000 pages, and eventually produced a 400-page report,” said Guven. The report looked into the AfD’s unconstitutional political elements and members.

“Even they installed a Turkish-origin man, Sinan Selen, in a second command position at the BfV,” Guven told TRT World.

The former BfV boss Maassen is accused of meeting several far-right AfD leaders and sharing 'sensitive information' with them, during his term in the domestic intelligence agency.

The BfV under Maassen, had been harshly criticised by Germany’s liberal and leftist pundits and politicians for its insufficient response to the increasing number of neo-Nazi attacks across Germany.

In September, Maassen was forced to resign after reports indicated that he had refused to acknowledge neo-Nazi-inspired groups’ racial attacks against mostly Muslim-origin German minorities during his tenure.

The German intelligence community's connections with neo-Nazi groups have surfaced in recent years. The highly sensitive case of 10 unsolved murders in various states of Germany has left a stain on the credibility of the country's spy network.

Several members of a notorious neo-Nazi group named the National Socialist Underground (NSU) have been accused of murdering 10 people from minority communities between 2000 and 2007.