Egypt’s counter-revolution was almost perfect in that it appeared like a malicious doppelganger of the revolution itself. Tahrir’s occupation became the symbol of January 25 – of democracy and egalitarianism in the face of Egypt’s ruling kleptocracy – so the counter-revolutionaries co-opted and subverted this symbol.

They turned the iconic square into a space for all those forces who wanted to dismantle democracy and reverse all the concrete gains of January 25.

From the day of Sisi’s seizure of power, he couldn’t simply announce that things were going to get worse than they ever were under Mubarak, no matter how many Egyptians believed in the absurdly murderous propaganda against the Muslim Brotherhood and the Morsi government.

Vague talk about ‘reforms’ and ‘human rights’ and other tidbits of the language of January 25 thus coincided with his vicious authoritarian policies, policies crafted to ensure January 25 could never happen again.

In this sense, instead of talking about July 3, 2013 as ‘the coup’, we should consider the current political dynamic in Egypt to be a continuous coup.

The ‘promises’ of his seizure of power were only made to be broken. Those who resisted his presidency were subject to murder, arrest, imprisonment or torture.

The ‘elections’, whether presidential or for the fake parliament, are absurd ceremonies wherein the only people allowed to run are essentially Sisi’s own supporters. Dissenters, even within the milieu of Egypt’s powerful elites, are subject to violence.

Now perhaps the last pillar of what might be called Sisi’s ‘revolutionary pretensions’ (his pretensions towards being something better than Mubarak), namely the term limits on his presidency, are being prepped for demolition.

Almost every Egyptian critic of Sisi saw this on the horizon. The presidential limits were set for two terms of four years in Article 140 of the constitution of 2014, which was drafted under Sisi’s rule.

The same constitution which was sold to the Egyptian public as representing a ‘New Egypt’ of ‘Peace, Prosperity and Growth’ and which had provisions against torture and human rights abuses – all of this drafted by a regime that is one of the most prolific and efficient torturers and human rights abuser on earth.

So the idea that the President Field Marshall would let his power be curtailed by time was never very likely.

There is a time honoured tradition among Egyptian tyrants of justifying tyranny and the forsaking of responsibility by manufacturing faux popular outpourings of support. Nasser was good at this, such as the moment after the humiliation of the Six-Day War in 1967 when the allegedly broken president resigned, only for hundreds of thousands of Egyptians to come out to demand that he remained as the leader. Of course, almost all of those in the streets were either members of Nasser’s Socialist Union or stooges paid by the Nasser regime to protest in the president’s favour.

Sisi isn’t so good at it. Hence the constant use of violence.

But he tries his best. His presidency, a responsibility that the great saviour apparently didn’t want (as is the official narrative), was initiated first by a bunch of groups with names like Masr Balady (Egypt My Country) and Kammel Gemilak (Finish Your Favour) claimed to have collected 26 million signatures of ‘normal Egyptians from all walks of life’ to demand that Sisi run for president.

While there’s no doubt Sisi at that point had genuine popularity, it was an entire charade planned from the very beginning by Sisi and the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

It should have been no surprise then when in August of last year, a petition emerged, allegedly spontaneously, from Egyptians calling for 140 to be amended to allow Sisi to remain as president beyond his two terms.