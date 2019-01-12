Former mayor of San Antonio, Texas and Obama-era cabinet member Julian Castro on Saturday launched his bid to become the nation's first Hispanic president, making his announcement in a border state central to America's immigration debate.

"I am a candidate for president of the United States," the 44-year-old Castro told a large crowd in San Antonio's historic Guadalupe Plaza, in a speech that frequently invoked his immigrant heritage.

Often called a rising star in the Democratic Party, Castro, who was Obama's secretary of housing, is expected to be part of a huge and diverse field of candidates eager to challenge President Donald Trump.

Urging the enthusiastic crowd to look around the blue-collar neighbourhood where he grew up, Castro said, "There are no front-runners that are born here, but I've always believed that with big dreams and hard work, anything is possible in this country."

He said he and twin brother Joaquin, who is a member of Congress, rode to Saturday's event on the same bus line that once took them to public school.

