NEW DELHI — Alok Verma, director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) India’s premier investigation agency, was removed from his position on Thursday.

His sacking comes just 48 hours after India’s Supreme Court ruled that the CBI director could only be removed by the committee that appointed him, according to media reports. The committee included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Supreme Court Judge AK Sikri and Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of India's largest opposition party, the Congress.

Though Verma was transferred to oversee India's fire services, civil defence and home guards, he chose to resign from the civil services instead.

Both Modi and Sikri ruled that Verma be removed from his position, citing an inquiry by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which holds the officer guilty on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

In a note of dissent, however, the opposition leader Kharge questioned the CVC’s findings and demanded a probe into the dramatic events of October 23, 2018 -- the night when Verma was fired at 2am, according to a report in The Indian Express newspaper.

Verma described the charges against him as “unsubstantiated and frivolous, made only by one person who is inimical to me”. He was referring to Rakesh Asthana, the special director of the agency, who accused Verma of corruption, which eventually formed the basis of the CVC inquiry.

Opposition parties and critics of the Modi government have a startling take on the controversy. Verma’s sacking, the opposition claims, is an attempt to stall investigations into the Rafale aircraft deal. In April 2015, Modi announced that India would buy 126 Rafale fighter aircraft from Dassault Aviation, a French company. At least 18 of these would be purchased in a ‘fly-away’ condition while 108 would be assembled in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).