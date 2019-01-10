Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi was declared the surprise winner of the landmark presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and in the process is realising his father’s dreams.

Tshisekedi is the head of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), the oldest and largest opposition party, founded by his father Etienne Tshisekedi, who spent his all life as the country’s opposition leader but died in Brussels in February last year without ever becoming president.

If Tshisekedi’s victory is confirmed in the next ten days by the constitutional court, he will become the first leader to take power through the ballot box since the charismatic Pan-Africanist Patrice Lumumba, who was tortured and assassinated during a joint American-Belgian operation just seven months after independence in 1960.

The 55-year-old UDPS leader is set to replace President Joseph Kabila, who had ruled for 18 years in a country plagued by wars, extreme poverty and disunity.

"But I'm going to try my best to perpetuate his dream, his dream of a country of rule of law, of a better Congo, where our sons and daughters can flourish, that's what I am pursuing," Felix said in a BBC interview when he was campaigning as a candidate.

Despite criticism that he is inexperienced, Tshisekedi grew up within Congolese politics as the son of a leading political figure.

When his father founded the opposition UDPS in 1982, the young Tshisekedi, along with his family, was forced into domestic exile in the central Kasai province.

After three years, when President Mobutu allowed Felix Tshisekedi junior, his siblings and mother to leave, he moved to the Belgian capital Brussels in 1985, where he studied marketing and communication and eventually became national secretary for external affairs for the UDPS.

While the young Tshisekedi was living peacefully in the capital city of the Congo’s coloniser, Belgium — itself accused of genocide for the killing of up to 15 million Congolese between 1885 and 1908 — Etienne was busy waging a decade-long war against the three consecutive autocratic regimes of Mobutu Sese Seko, Laurent Kabila and Joseph Kabila.

But eventually, Felix moved back to Kinshasa and took up the torch as the new head of the opposition UDPS in March 2017, a month after his father Etienne passed away.

Initially, Tshisekedi did not plan to run for office. In November 2017, he joined six other opposition leaders to rally behind a single unity candidate, Martin Fayulu, to take on Kabila's handpicked successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.