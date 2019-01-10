The clicks of camera shutters intensified as Chinese President President Xi Jinping welcomed African leaders and exchanged handshakes at a major China-Africa summit in Beijing last September.

At the two-day 2018 Beijing Summit staged by the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (or FOCAC), only Swaziland, out of 54 African countries, was absent, due to its continued diplomatic relations with Taiwan. This means Beijing hosted the biggest ever gathering of African heads of state abroad, and it is, perhaps, a pointer to China’s growing influence in the continent.

Africans are clamouring for more infrastructure, better healthcare facilities, good roads, quality education, and more importantly, jobs for its ever-rising population, estimated to hit 2.5 billion by 2050.

African leaders know this, and the lure of Chinese development assistance and loans cannot be ignored.

The effect of this relationship is manifest in the wave of roads, electricity dams, railways, airports, fiber-optic cables, stadia, ports, high-rise buildings and factories built by China across the continent.

From 2000 to 2017, Chinese loans -- from the government, banks and contractors -- to African governments and state-owned entities totalled $143 billion, according to the latest data from the China-Africa Research Initiative at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.

Even the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia was built by China.

But China is not alone.

Russia has been making moves to expand its footprint in Africa -- providing military support to the Central African Republic’s security forces, negotiating arms sales and military cooperation deals and now plans are underway to build a logistics base in Eritrea.

All of these ties trouble the United States, or at the very least, the US can no longer ignore this threat.

President Donald Trump has often touted his America First policy since his ascendency to office two years ago. His immigration policies, the reduction in funding for peacekeeping missions and the UN Population Fund, as well as the country’s withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, UNESCO, and the Paris climate change agreement, have made his stance even clearer.

And for Africa, all the signs are there.

Trump’s travel ban targeted people from several Muslim-majority countries, including some African countries, and South Africa and Egypt became victims of his protective tariffs on steel and aluminium. In January 2018, he reportedly described African states as ‘shitholes’. And it took his administration about 18 months to appoint an assistant secretary of state for African affairs at the Department of State.

The majority of the US focus under the Trump administration tilts towards security and countering terrorism in Africa, with some 7,200 troops spread across the region, mostly offering training to partner security forces.

This opened a gap in Africa, with a need for loans and more assistance, and China stepped in.

Since then, China has not only grown to become Africa's top trading partner, but has also expanded its military footprint in the continent, as did Russia. China’s first overseas peacekeeping mission was in South Sudan in December 2015, and in August 2017, it opened its first overseas military base in Djibouti, on the Horn of Africa, a few miles away from a US base.

But a new National Defense Strategy, unveiled in January last year, has seen America move slightly away from fighting terrorism towards a more focused ‘great power competition’ with China and Russia.

“The Trump administration’s narrative about great power competition in Africa is contrived and does nothing to advance US strategic interests on the continent,” Matthew T. Page, a former State Department official and associate fellow at Chatham House, told TRT World.

“It ignores the nuances and complexities of Chinese engagement in Africa while also infantilising African countries by disregarding their own agency and sovereignty,” he added.

Xi doesn’t seem to care much. His multi-billion dollar Belt And Road initiative, launched in 2013, is aiming to create a network of land and sea links, increasing trade between across 70 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe.

And at the 2018 Beijing gathering of African leaders, he pledged $60 billion in aid and loans to Africa alone in the next three years, a similar amount to that offered at the last 2015 summit in South Africa.

As the US shifts its focus to engage China and Russia, the number of its troops in Africa will be reduced by about 10 percent, according to the Department of Defense. Some 700 soldiers providing counterterrorism training will be re-deployed over the next few years.