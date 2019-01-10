Right at the time that the international community was waiting for the EU members to launch the expected Payment Channel for Iran to avoid US sanctions, the EU placed their own sanctions on the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, on Tuesday.

According to the letter on the website of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two Iranian citizens, as well as the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security, are the targets of these sanctions “on the grounds of undesirable interference.”

The letter by the Dutch ministry accuses the sanctioned individuals and organisation of “two assassinations in Almere in 2015 and The Hague in 2017, a thwarted bomb attack in Paris and a thwarted assassination in Denmark in 2018.”

A day after the EU sanctions, on 9 January 2019, Bahram Qassemi, the spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned these sanctions as an “illogical and surprising” decision and rejected the accusations as “unfounded allegations.” The evolving tension between the European Union and the Iranian officials continued on Twitter.

The Danish Foreign minister, and Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Minister, have also responded to these sanctions. Zarif, accused the European powers of hosting a violent terrorist group, Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), who have killed thousands of Iranians.

Timing

After the withdrawal of the United States from the Iranian nuclear deal, EU officials have repeatedly emphasised the importance of the deal for Europe and international security and tried to depict an independent posture on the part of the European Union.

Iranian officials were also hopeful that working with the EU will be an indication of their commitment to the nuclear deal. However, the timing of the newly imposed sanctions is a meaningful message.

Preparations over the last few months waiting for the EU to introduce its financial tool to preserve its financial ties with Iran and international and businesses could have been for nought.

Despite these efforts, the recent developments seem to be endangering an already fragile trust between the two parties. If the imposed sanctions interrupt the launch of the Payment Channel, then, one cannot expect the Iranian government to remain committed to the nuclear deal.

Such developments may also confirm the warnings of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader, in May 2018 when he expressed his concerns over the promises of European powers and reminded government officials “not to trust three European powers.”

Furthermore, the new EU sanctions could also be interpreted as a signal to the United States and the Trump administration. A “get back together” message which of course raises serious doubt the EU’s political acumen and also can be interpreted as a failure of a historical opportunity for the independence of the European Union.