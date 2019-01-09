The insurgency in northeastern Nigeria has reemerged over the past two months, continuing to cause bloodshed just a month before the presidential elections.

In November 2017, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram faction, killed at least 100 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on Metele village in northeastern Borno State, the epicentre of Boko Haram violence since 2009.

The attack marked one of the highest death tolls since President Muhammadu Buhari — who has repeatedly claimed victory over the insurgency — came to power in 2015.

The attack is also significant because it is one of the highest number of soldiers killed in a single event by Boko Haram.

In late December of last year ISWAP showed their strength again during a brief takeover of Baga town: in just a few hours, militants routed around 500 soldiers from the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) base comprising of soldiers from Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Hundreds of people fled Baga for Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state as the group’s raid brought back memories of the deadliest massacre perpetrated by Boko Haram in Baga that was once home to 300,000 Nigerians.

The reemergence of the insurgency and the change in the form of its violence can only be understood through new developments within both the group and the Nigerian state.

Segmentation of Boko Haram

In August 2016, Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi terminated the nearly seven-year-long leadership of Abubakar Shekau, who pledged allegiance to Daesh’s proclaimed caliphate in 2015.

Baghdadi then appointed Abu Musab al Barnawi as the new legitimate leader of Boko Haram. Barnawi is the son of Muhammed Yusuf who founded Boko Haram when the group was just a radical sect relegated to far-flung rural areas.

Hence, two different factions, the Shekau-lead Boko Haram and Baghdadi-approved ISWAP led by Barnawi were born out of the division.

However, the split in Boko Haram did not only come about through Baghdadi’s decision but also bred by the ideological differences between Shekau and Barnawi.

ISWAP disagrees with Shekau's indiscriminate use of violence against civilians and it is opposed to carrying out suicide attacks and kidnapping children.

Instead, the Barnawi-led group focuses on military bases and state institutions which they consider as symbols of oppression and government repression.

Changing strategies

The ideological fissure between the two means that the ISWAP altered its military strategy. Instead of occupying a place and claiming it as a part of the proclaimed caliphate, as Boko Haram has done, ISWAP embraces hit-and-runs, a guerilla tactic, only against the Nigerian military and state.