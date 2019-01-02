One chilly afternoon in April 2012, Muhammad Ali, a Pakistan army soldier had a close shave with death. His platoon fought a close-range gun battle with the militants in the country’s mountainous region in the north that borders war-torn Afghanistan.

As the party headed back, weaving its way across the steep ridges, he stepped on a landmine. The explosion knocked him unconscious.

"When I regained my senses my right leg below the knee wasn’t there anymore,” he says. “It was a terrible moment for me.”

Coming to terms with a severed limb was painful, but Ali had one consolation: he wasn’t the only one to receive injuries in a brutal war that has claimed thousands of lives in Pakistan.

He’s among 2,000 Pakistani soldiers who have received treatment in the Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, a 120-bed facility in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where amputees are treated.

Ali was discharged with a prosthetic leg after one year of treatment.

Pakistan has often blamed its neighbouring country Afghanistan, where a Taliban insurgency still rages despite the presence of the US.

Though the US backs the Afghan government financially as well as militarily, Pakistan says it has suffered much more in terms of loss of human lives and damage to the economy ever since Washington waged its "war on terror" after the 9/11 attacks.

In the last 17 years, the US and its allied forces have suffered 3,555 casualties in Afghanistan, where many soldiers have been victims of IEDs and mines.

Pakistan’s military says it has lost 25,000 soldiers fighting the terror groups in the country. At least 80,000 civilians have also been killed in bombings and gun attacks, as terror groups have targeted schools, mosques and government installations.

Islamabad says it has finally succeeded in decreasing violence by disabling militant networks both in cities and rural areas.

On the other hand, the Taliban continue to control large parts of Afghanistan despite the presence of heavily equipped foreign forces.

Major Omer Jamshed Khan, an army doctor, is a classified specialist in rehabilitation medicine. He was first posted at the AFIRM in 2008 when the institute was lacking some basic resources. But now Mr Khan says they have trained enough doctors to serve the needs of the patients. “These patients are different than other people. They have different issues; that’s why even the doctors require special training. We are aiming to expand the hospital to 200 beds soon.”