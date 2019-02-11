The Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had left Iran, and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had arrived. The scene had been set for a revolutionary take over. And Khomeini wasted no time.

He immediately ordered disobedience of the curfew set by the prime minister-designate, Shapur Bakhtiar.

“The government will not spare any effort to guarantee the unity of Iran,” said Bakhtiar in a distinct challenge to Khomeini.

Khomeini threatened jihad and appointed his prime minister, Mehdi Bazargan. Cars with loudspeakers announced his decision bringing thousands to the streets.

For ten days Iran had two prime ministers as chaos and violence surged.

Western capitals were overcome with intense confusion for the next ten days over how to proceed and whether to work with Bakhtiar or Bazargan or opt for direct talks with Khomeini.

Then-US President Jimmy Carter felt assured that the army had “pledged to support Bakhtiar.”

He was wrong.

On February 11, following pro-Khomeini mutinies, the army declared neutrality as soldiers stood with the people. Armed civilians seized control of military camps, the notorious Evin prison, and the TV and radio station.

“This is Tehran, the real voice of the people, the voice of the revolution,” announced Radio Iran on 11 February 1979.

Encouraged by Khomeini’s narrative about the power of the “dispossessed” the masses of urban poor took matters into their own hands attacking anyone they perceived as supporters of the Shah or America. Armed militia controlled the capital, Tehran, setting up hundreds of checkpoints.

Foreigners, especially Americans, began to leave. Loud chants of “death to America” frightened them away.

The success of the revolution was hailed with revolutionary songs in praise of the leader now worshipped as 'Imam'.

Another song bellowed: “from the blood of martyrs will grow hundreds of tulips.”

It was a textbook revolution. The only puzzling exceptions were that this was not a traditionally 'progressive' revolution but a very traditionalist one. It had happened in cities, and not in rural areas. It had been started by modern liberalising classes but ended with the traditionalist clerics taking control.