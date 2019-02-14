Unveiled in April 2016, Vision 2030 is Saudi Arabia’s neo-liberal reform agenda aimed at reducing the kingdom’s economic dependence on oil. The plan is for Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sectors (logistics, health, education, infrastructure, entertainment, clean energy, defence, tourism, mining, etc.) to grow substantially by 2030, enabling the Saudis to achieve long-term sustainable prosperity throughout the post-oil era.

This dramatic overhaul of the Saudi economy will inevitably require the kingdom to lure foreign investment. Without question, enabling Saudi Arabia’s private sector to become an economic powerhouse in the Middle East will heavily depend on both foreign capital, technology, and expertise. Since 2017, the perceived risks of investing in Saudi Arabia have increased, causing more foreign investors to become increasingly uneasy when considering their own capital going into the kingdom.

This month at the Milken Institute’s MENA Summit in Abu Dhabi, Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris explained his reasons for not investing in Saudi Arabia.

“Personally, I can invest anywhere in the world. Why would I go somewhere where I’m not convinced that there’s rule of law and order, you know, and that there’s a real democracy and people are free? Political stability and economic stability go together. You need to go somewhere where you feel comfortable.”

Sawiris’s response was reflective of a host of concerns over Saudi Arabia that have left investors nervous about investing in the kingdom. The Jamal Khashoggi murder case, the Saudi-Canadian diplomatic spat in 2018, the Ritz Carlton wave of arrests and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s saga in 2017 against the backdrop of growing outcry over Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations, not only on its own soil but especially in Yemen, have all hurt the kingdom’s foreign investment climate.

Shortly after Saudi officials unveiled Vision 2030, there was a sense of optimism that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) would implement reforms to open the kingdom to more foreign investment and create new opportunities for investors. Nonetheless, events inside Saudi Arabia and recent foreign policy actions taken by Riyadh have contributed to foreign investors’ growing perceptions of MBS as unhinged, unpredictable, impulsive, and unstable. As foreign investors naturally have concerns about weak rule-of-law in any country, with MBS at the helm in Riyadh, the Saudi state has prioritised stability and its consolidation of power above efforts to strengthen the rule of law while also establishing institutions to achieve this end.