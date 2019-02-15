Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Thursday broke his silence after a week of violent protests demanding his resignation that have left at least seven people dead.

"I will not leave the country in the hands of armed gangs and drug traffickers," he said in a pre-recorded address broadcast on state television, speaking in Creole in the aftermath of clashes between authorities and demonstrators in the capital Port-au-Prince.

The US State Department meanwhile announced it was recalling all "non-emergency personnel" from Haiti and warned Americans against traveling to the unrest-plagued nation.