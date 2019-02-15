Trump is expected to sign a bipartisan spending bill that will avert another government shutdown.

Alongside that bill he has announced that he will sign an executive order declaring a national emergency, which would authorise him to build sections of the wall with Mexico, which has long been blocked by the Democrats.

Why is Trump declaring a national emergency?

When Trump ran for president one of the enduring slogans of his campaign was “Build the Wall!” This refers to a wall between Mexico and the United States to ostensibly block illegal migration from Mexico and Latin America.

The wall has met with considerable opposition from the Democratic Party, which has refused to allow money from the budget to be allocated towards building the wall

Experts have also questioned whether building a wall is the most effective way to keep illegal immigrants from entering the US. The price tag of the wall has also been a major obstacle towards getting a bipartisan agreement with a price tag of more than $21 billion being put forward by the Department of Homeland Security.

How much would the wall cost?

The Trump administration will attempt to appropriate nearly $8 billion towards building the wall with CNN reporting a breakdown of the pots of money that Donald Trump has access too:

$1.3 billion from the Homeland Security appropriations bill.

$600 million from the Treasury Department's drug forfeiture fund

$2.5 billion from the Defense Department's drug interdiction program

$3.5 billion from the Defense Department's military construction budget

What is the definition of a ‘national emergency’?

The National Emergencies Act was initially signed by President Gerald Ford on September 14, 1976 in no small part to curb the executive powers of the president who up until that time could be used by any sitting president without any restriction.