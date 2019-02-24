Around 9am on Saturday Linda Okwor walked to a polling unit near her family’s apartment in the central Nigerian city of Lafia, her face lit up with excitement and anticipation.

This is the first time the 19-year-old music student would be casting her vote in any elections in Nigeria where the voting age is 18 and older.

“It was an experience that I had so much longed for, so I couldn't just wait to vote,” the teenager tells TRT World.

“I felt important, powerful and very optimistic while going to vote.”

Nigerians returned to the polls on February 23 to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections, a week after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the elections due on February 16 for mainly logistical and operational challenges.

Some 73 candidates are running to become president, but the battle would mainly be between incumbent 76-year-old President Muhammadu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who is seeking a second term and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, 72, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated national politics until 2015.

More than 84 million Nigerians registered to vote but only about 72 million who collected their permanent voters cards -- a biometric voting card introduced to cut down electoral fraud in the run-up to elections in 2015 -- were allowed to vote in more than 100,000 polling units nationwide.

Some hours before the opening of polls on Saturday, multiple explosions rocked the northeastern city of Maiduguri, perhaps in a daring attempt to breed fear and discourage voting. Since 2009, Boko Haram insurgents have been waging a deadly insurgency in northeastern Nigeria against the government.

Later, the militants attacked a village near Gaidam town in the northeastern state of Yobe, forcing residents to flee. However, no casualty was reported.

Although voting is expected to start by 8 a.m (07:00 GMT) and close by 2.00 p.m and (13:00 GMT), voting delays resulting from logistical challenges and violence were widely reported by observers, with some polling units starting around noon and others way beyond that time.

“In some places election materials only got to the polling units at 2 p.m. when some voters had returned home out of frustration,” says Nchetachi Chukwuajah, a domestic observer who visited more than a dozen voting units in Umuahia, the capital of Abia state in Nigeria’s southeast.

“I also know about some areas where voting was rescheduled to Sunday (Feb. 24) because the smart card readers -- the electronic machines used in verifying the identity of voters -- were having issues.”

Victor Ejechi, an election official in the southeastern state of Enugu, said he had to extend the voting time in the polling unit after they arrived late.

“I got all the election materials we needed by 5 a.m. but the bus that would take us to the polling unit did not show up early and we ended up reaching our unit by 9:30 p.m.”

Linda Okwor said it took eight hours before she got to vote.

“We didn't see any INEC staff until it was noon and later some people at my polling unit started protesting about being deprived of their right to vote,” Okwor said. “It took them almost two hours to get things sorted out before we could vote.”

Beside technical glitches and other operational problems, voting went on well in most states nationwide.

With voting completed in many local governments with the exception of few places were it was extended to Sunday (Feb. 24), counting and collation are ongoing now and some states already have their final results ready.

By many accounts, voting was peaceful in many of Nigeria’s 36 states and the capital Abuja but there have been pockets of violence across the country as well as illegal interference with the voting process.