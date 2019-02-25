When Russian President Vladimir Putin took to the podium on Wednesday to address his country’s parliament as a part of his annual state of the union, his was a message of modernisation in the digital age and the need to embrace technology.

What he did not say is that such an embrace may come at the expense of internet freedom.

Expected to adopt a controversial new law that would install safeguards to internet access in the event of a foreign cyberattack - particularly from the United States - Russia is slated to temporarily unplug from the internet before April 1.

The legislation was drafted in response to what its authors describe as an aggressive new US national cybersecurity strategy passed last year.

Critics warn that the so-called ‘sovereign’ internet law, also dubbed a digital “iron curtain” by critics and Russian media would merely serve as a tool for the government to impose censorship on dissenting views on social media.

“It’s obvious that to block Google, Facebook or any other powerful global platform would be much harder, so they want to have a more effective tool for content filtering as well as [to build] a ‘big red button’ that would allow them to turn off the Internet entirely in the event of mass protests,” Damir Gainutdinov, a legal analyst at the human rights organization Agora International, told TRT World.

Russia’s attempt to stifle the flow of information online comes as increasingly authoritarian governments around the world are moving towards a Chinese model of digital control by imposing stricter regulations that threaten internet freedom and their underlying democracies.

Called the “Great Firewall of China,” it is the world's most extensive effort to try to control cyberspace that effectively filters data between local and foreign servers.

As a result, numerous websites, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and some foreign media outlets are banned as Beijing, fears the uncensored sharing of images and information could cause social instability and harm national security.

Some internet users bypass the restrictions using VPNs, but authorities in China are cracking down on the use as well.

According to a report published in October by US-based rights group Freedom House, governments in 18 out of 65 countries studied have passed new laws or directives to increase state surveillance since June 2017, often bypassing independent oversight and public discourse altogether.

“As governments recognise the importance of the data flowing in and out of their countries, they are establishing new rules and barriers in the name of national sovereignty, allowing officials to control and inspect such information at will,” the report states.

“Securing internet freedom against the rise of digital authoritarianism is fundamental to protecting democracy as a whole,” it continues.

Leading the way in the number of internet shutdowns, with over 100 reported incidents in 2018 alone is India, according to the report. India inched even closer to what is being called “digital authoritarianism” by proposing new rules earlier this month that could allow the government to demand that internet platforms take down content it deems deceptive or libellous. They may also require the biggest technology companies to install automated screening tools.