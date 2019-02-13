President Omar Al Bashir is trying to quell the demonstrations by enforcing a brutal crackdown as anti-government protests pose the biggest threat to his rule since he took power in 1989.

However, the AU is yet to condemn publicly the killing of dozens of protesters by security forces who use live ammunition.

The only voice raised from the AU was a toothless statement issued by the AU Commission Chairperson on 30 December. It reminded all Sudanese leaders that they share “collective responsibility” to find a solution, without mentioning those perpetrating the bloodshed.

In Zimbabwe, the government mounted a the brutal crackdown on protests with indiscriminate killings, arbitrary arrests and rapes to crush the youth-led protests that were triggered by long-simmering discontentment over the country’s economic turmoil and rampant unemployment.

However, warnings from human rights organisations have fallen on deaf ears. There has been no reaction that would help to end violence either from the AU or the regional bloc, the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Cameroon, long considered a safe land in a troubled region, is on the brink of civil war after protests sparked two years ago over discrimination against Anglophones in education, the judiciary and the economy. Militias were formed to fight against the Cameroonian army, and nearly 400 civilians have been killed since then. Reportedly, 430,000 people have fled their homes due to the violence according to United Nations estimates.

Human rights groups highlight the gross human rights violations in the country as they accuse the Cameroonian government of indiscriminately killing civilians, mass arrests, and the disappearance of journalists and activists in Anglophone regions.

The AU has been silent on the Anglophone crisis. The body has not taken any action to pressure 85-year-old President Paul Biya, who secured his 36-year rule by winning a seventh consecutive term in last October’s election. Instead, the AU council ignores the crisis as an internal issue and gives the green light to the rule of Biya who usually does not even attend the body’s gatherings.

“At the core, is the persistent inability of the AU to marshal the determination, political will and courage to hold member states to account for clear violations of AU principles, values and standards on especially human rights,” Netsanet Belay, Africa Director at Amnesty International, told TRT World.

“The AU always focuses on symptoms rather than causes of disputes and crises, choosing in many cases to stand on the side of states that perpetuate violence and egregious human rights violations, not on the side of citizens calling for justice and freedom,” he added.

From Somalia to Mauritania, Burundi to Zimbabwe there are many examples of gross human rights violations and conflicts that are perpetrated by state and non-state actors in the continent. But the African Union is failing to stick to its core values and to protect fundamental rights - and sometimes the lives - of millions.