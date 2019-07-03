The Taliban's deadline to media workers in Afghanistan has passed but Afghan journalists remain steadfast and cautious after the threats. The group initially demanded an end to “anti-Taliban propaganda“ from Afghan local and national media by Monday.

However, on Sunday, July 1st, the Taliban killed at least six people and 116 injured more, 51 of those injured were school children making the attack particularly heinous.

Five schools are also said to have been damaged. The attack on the Afghan Ministry of Defense logistics centre took place at 9AM in a busy area where streets were jam-packed with children going to school and government and military workers commuting to work.

Taliban insurgents had warned that they would start targeting Afghan journalists unless the media stop broadcasting the US and Afghan government-sponsored advertisements aimed at countering the Taliban’s narrative, dissuading recruitment and encouraging the public to report insurgent activity.

In a statement, the Taliban said Afghan media must change their attitude toward the Taliban and must stop airing anti-Taliban ads “or else they will no longer be regarded as media outlets and will instead be regarded as enemy intelligence sources and as military targets that will be attacked by the mujahideen. Journalists and media outlets will no longer be safe.”

The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) released a statement strongly condemning the Taliban for its warning against the Afghan media and called on the Afghan government ”to adopt comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of media outlets and journalists around the country.”

“Attacks on media and journalists – as civilian targets – constitute war crimes, and the Taliban will be held to account for every attack of the group on journalists and the media,” the AFJC said.

Regarding the Taliban allegations of collusion between the US, Afghan government and Afghan media, the AFJC advocated dialogue over violence.

“If the Taliban has any objection about the context and content of the commercials and advertisements of the Afghan media, they are welcome to discuss their criticism, but nobody is allowed to threaten the media and to target them as military targets,” AFJC said.

History of violence

The Taliban have targeted Afghan media in the past, but this recent message to the press is the first threat that highlights government-paid content. In January 2016, the Taliban made good on threats against TOLO news when the armed opposition group stalked and attacked a bus carrying employees of Afghanistan's most popular private broadcaster, killing seven TOLO employees.

The Taliban called the suicide attack on TOLO “revenge” for a report which TOLO broadcasted from Kunduz after the Taliban captured the city where the news agency claimed the Taliban had “raped girls at a dormitory.”

The allegations were never proven “false," but there was also no evidence that the Taliban harmed any women during the raid on Kunduz.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) fifteen media workers were killed in Afghanistan in 2018, making Afghanistan the deadliest country in the world for journalists last year.

This year is not looking any better. AFJC's reporting shows that attacks against journalists in 2019 are on pace to surpass last year.

According to the RSF, “there have been at least 45 cases of violence against journalists and the media in Afghanistan since the start of the year, including threats, physical violence and destruction of media outlets. AFJC data was even higher, with a total of "92 cases of violence, including 20 fatal cases against journalists and media workers (21 March 2018 – 20 March 2019)."