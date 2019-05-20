So finally the curtains fall on Game of Thrones, and it feels after much anticipation and build-up that the show hasn't managed to go out with a bang, but with a whimper.

Before the final episode, fans complained about spoilers, with leaks already circulating on Twitter, leaving fans even more agitated whether the notion that Bran Stark played by Isaac Hempstead-Wright who did nothing other than watch the destruction around him was going to sit on the iron throne – surely not!

With fans signing a petition for writers to re-write the ending I guess it somewhat makes sense why Hempstead-Wright found the notion absurd, I mean after eight seasons his character finally becomes relevant. But even without the leaks, we had pretty much known Daenerys Targaryen was going to die; the question was who would take her life – Jon Snow or Arya Stark. In the end, it was Snow, damned for saving humanity from its new tyrant and aunt turned lover– Daenerys.

But what had left most fans enraged is how the arc of Daenerys has been torpedoed into not making any sense at all. How did Daenerys disintegrate like that?

It is telling however that in the latest edition of the New Yorker, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, mentions that her character’s arc is that of Lawrence of Arabia. It kind of makes sense now why Daenerys was accused of being a white saviour.

But viewers can’t complain about the show, as the producers had foreshadowed much regarding Daenerys’ character, many fans, however, chose to ignore this aspect of her character, maybe because we have sub-consciously become desensitised to white saviours killing in the name of liberation.

One could argue that this season, the viewers' appetite for death was being satiated by more death. We might be upset with Daenerys, but murder, gore and betrayal were always the reasons people tuned in to GoT.

We begrudgingly tolerated a child (Bran Stark) being pushed out of a tower for witnessing incest, or Prince Oberyn having his head crushed by the Mountain’s bare hands. We collectively witnessed the rape, mass murder and the detonation of a place of worship for the sake of secular power over religion.

In the name of entertainment, there wasn’t much left to shock or upset...or was there?

The show also had its own ‘shock and awe' moment. Watching the ‘Breaker of Chains’ bearing down on the innocent with her mighty dragon Drogon, scorching Kings Landing to the core from the skies while her army of Dothraki and the Unsullied trashed the city from the ground has received the most criticism. It didn’t make sense - how could Daenerys flip out like that? Is this madness or calculation?

It raises an interesting point; can mass murder ever be permissible so long as there is a justified reason? Say liberation, perhaps?

It raises a further point, are tyrants fair game for assassination without due process, if the process is to instil democracy in the way Bran has made it to the throne? Is this how democracy works? With Bran as the philosopher-leader is this the ideal notion of Western political theory?

In many ways, fans can’t be too upset with Daenerys as the foreign liberator who killed innocent prisoners of war, the old, women and children. One could say in the West, we continue to ignore the signs of colonial structural tyranny in the name of liberty. For many, the boundaries between good and evil should be easy to define, but is it like that in real life?

After all, the Game of Thrones is simply a work of fiction. Maybe it is easier to speak ‘truth’ in fiction than in reality.

If this episode points to anything, it is that in the name of entertainment, the traumatisation of the viewer is inescapable as the lines between reality and fiction are blurred, even when dragons are involved.

The academic C. Scott Jordan explained, “[A] certain school of thought deems that all fiction ought to be an escape from the grinding reality of the day to day. But sometimes ‘escapism’ of fiction is just enough of a stretch to reveal deep insights into the reality we ourselves are blind to as we go about our days.”

We invested in Daenerys, some even named their children after her, and jeered and cheered as she killed one after another in the name of ‘justice’ and ‘freedom’ and of course what was ‘rightfully’ hers.

We discover that Daenerys was a complicated tyrant-in-the-making and that absolute power corrupts even if the person is in essence, 'good'. All of this suggests that we should have seen it coming - but we didn't.