Turkey, US begin negotiations on Patriot missile sale
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara received a 'positive response' from the US regarding the Patriot sale, which was initiated two years ago.
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that if Ankara gets a good deal from Washington "We will buy," the Patriot missile long-range air-defence system. / AA
March 1, 2019

Ankara and Washington began negotiating Turkey’s purchase of Patriot missile defence systems from the US, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"A positive response came from the Americans to the last letter we sent regarding the Patriot issue two years ago and negotiations have begun," Cavusoglu told a local broadcaster in the central province of Eskisehir.

He underlined that various factors including the price, delivery timetable and prospects for transfer of the system’s technology would also carry weight in the negotiation process, adding that Washington offered to send one system at an earlier date after Ankara’s objections on the late delivery of a separate system.

TRT World spoke to Onur Erim, who is a political analyst and author, for his analysis on the matter.

After protracted efforts to purchase air defence systems from the US with no success, in 2017 Ankara decided to buy Russian S-400 air defence systems.

"We are buying the S-400s because we couldn’t purchase them [Patriots] from our western allies," Cavusoglu said, adding that the sale would be made only if it is found to be in the interests of Ankara.

Cavusoglu also stressed one of the most important conditions from its ally is that Washington should guarantee the approval of the system by the US Congress.

Recommended

FETO loses first litigation in Kyrgyzstan

Cavusoglu also touched upon the gains Turkey and other countries were making against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Underlining a recent judicial defeat that the terror group suffered in Kyrgyzstan, he said a decision by the Kyrgyz Supreme Court was "quite meaningful."

On Thursday, Kyrgyzstan’s supreme court ruled to transfer funds from the FETO-linked Kaynak Holding to Turkey’s insurance fund.

"This is the first time they [FETO] lost a court case in Kyrgyzstan," said Cavusoglu, adding that Turkey’s efforts against the group and for the extradition of its leader from the US was ongoing.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
