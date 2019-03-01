Ankara and Washington began negotiating Turkey’s purchase of Patriot missile defence systems from the US, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"A positive response came from the Americans to the last letter we sent regarding the Patriot issue two years ago and negotiations have begun," Cavusoglu told a local broadcaster in the central province of Eskisehir.

He underlined that various factors including the price, delivery timetable and prospects for transfer of the system’s technology would also carry weight in the negotiation process, adding that Washington offered to send one system at an earlier date after Ankara’s objections on the late delivery of a separate system.

TRT World spoke to Onur Erim, who is a political analyst and author, for his analysis on the matter.

After protracted efforts to purchase air defence systems from the US with no success, in 2017 Ankara decided to buy Russian S-400 air defence systems.

"We are buying the S-400s because we couldn’t purchase them [Patriots] from our western allies," Cavusoglu said, adding that the sale would be made only if it is found to be in the interests of Ankara.

Cavusoglu also stressed one of the most important conditions from its ally is that Washington should guarantee the approval of the system by the US Congress.