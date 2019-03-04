Despite massive protests over 20 years in power, Bouteflika announced that he will run in April's elections, yet he says will organise an early election, which he promises not to contest, afterwards if he is re-elected.

He has been suffering from health issues for almost seven years and his condition remains unknown amid peaceful protests. He rarely made a public appearance since then.

Here is the most influential character of Algerian politics for last two decades.

Bouteflika's early years

Abdelaziz Bouteflika was born on 2 March 1937 in Oujda, Morocco, where he continued his education until high school. After high school, he joined the Algerian Liberation Army (ALN), and very soon he got promotion.

Bouteflika was 19-year-old when he joined the ALN which was a military branch of the National Liberation Front (FLN). Between 1957-1958 he served as a controller of the Wilaya and reported the conditions at the Moroccan border and in west Algeria then he became the administrative secretary of Houari Boumediene, chairman of the Revolutionary Council of Algeria.

Later on, he appeared as one of the closest collaborators of the influential Boumedienne, and a core member of his Oujda group.

Bouteflika, a veteran of the war of independence from France, has served as foreign minister for 16 years until 1979.

For several years, he went into self-imposed exile in the 1980s in order to escape corruption charges. The charges, later on, were dropped.

Political career of Bouteflika