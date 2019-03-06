WORLD
Israeli withdraws protected status of DRC migrants
Most Congolese nationals arrived in Israel more than 20 years ago, when the DRC was at war. And recently the Israeli government suddenly downgraded their refugee status.
Congolese asylum seekers have staged protests with thousands of African migrants in Israel threatened by deportation. / TRTWorld
March 6, 2019

Back in 2007, the Israeli government gave people fleeing from DRC, what's known as 'group protection status' and for a decade, they were exempted from deportation and allowed to work.

However, last year the government suddenly overturned refugee's status and Israeli Rights Groups are protesting the government's decision in the country's top court.

Since immigration does not check their asylum requests, then all these people are not recognised as refugees. That's what allows the immigration authority to change their status.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
