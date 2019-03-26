Algeria's army chief Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah has called for activation of Article 102 of the Constitution to remove President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from office.

Article 102 allows for the removal of the president if they are unfit for service on medical or other grounds.

This echoes demands by popular protests throughout Algeria for the 82-year-old and ailing Bouteflika to step down. The president has been largely absent from the public eye in recent years.

Salah's call came a day after Bouteflika sacked the head of Algerian state television.

"The only way out of the crisis immediately is the constitutional framework, which is the only guarantee for maintaining the situation," Salah said on Tuesday.

"We must adopt a solution that can break the crisis and respond to the legitimate demands of the Algerian people to respect the provisions of the constitution and the continuity of state sovereignty," he said.

"It is a solution that would achieve the consensus of visions and be acceptable to all parties, which is the solution provided for in the Constitution in Article 102," he added.

Following Salah's call, Algeria's Constitutional Council met to discuss the situation, according to private El Bilad TV.

But can the military call for Bouteflika's removal?

Algeria's constitution stipulates that the Constitutional Council must unanimously verify "the reality of this impediment by any means, and notify Parliament.

Given that the three members of the Constitutional Council are directly appointed by the president, one dissenting vote is enough to block activation of Article 102.

The parliament must, in turn, declare the state of the impediment with a two-thirds majority, following which the head of Parliament would take over as acting Head of State for 45 days, while calling for a presidential election.

With the military's backing, parliament and the Constitutional Council may be emboldened, or forced to active the article and terminate Bouteflika's Presidency.

What's the situation?

The Parliament's Upper House Chairman, Abdelkader Bensalah, has already been reportedly taken on the mandate of acting head of state for 45 days, implying that the constitutional process of Bouteflika's removal has already taken place or is a foregone conclusion.

More details will be provided as the situation unfolds.

Only a matter of time

Speculation and fears over the Algerian military's intervention were confirmed by a TRT World exclusive three weeks ago through an interview that confirmed the military's preparation for mobilisation.

Messoud Laarbi, an Algerian political analyst told TRT World that the Algerian military was on ready alert, with bases close to Algiers ready to deploy.

"I've spoken to soldiers stationed in Algiers province, and they've been told to stand-by for immediate deployment. Everyone on leave has been ordered to return. They're citing training exercises, but with the protests going on, the intent is clear," says Laarbi.

Will the military be deployed anytime soon? Laarbi doesn't think so.

"This regime is remarkably effective at moving in ways that don't trigger public sentiment. In secret and out of sight. They don't need to deploy additional security, because plainclothes officers are already in the crowds. But if protestors don't take appeasement for an answer or lose their momentum, they may have no choice but to declare a state of emergency," he says.

It would seem, the military found a constitutional exit that would not jeopardise their public standing.

"The military is playing to the public tune," Djallel Bougerra, professor of political science in Constantine University, told TRT World.

"The constitutional facade they've used to replace the President ensures more trust in the military, which already enjoys high trust, as it guides the country through the upcoming political transition. Whether in public or in secret, their candidates will be installed where they are needed."

This comes following demonstrations swept across the North African country following ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth presidential term, widely seen as an attack on the people’s dignity.

The president has rarely been seen since he suffered a stroke in 2013 and is confined to a wheelchair.

The 82-year-old’s illness was also no obstacle to his purge of the feared intelligence services and all-powerful military, largely considered a deep state capable of rivalling even the president’s power.

But even the protesters were conscious that they may not have a say in Algeria’s future, as they took to the streets in increasing numbers.

The country’s future may be determined once more, in a dark repeat of history, by the Algerian National Army.

The Great Game

Algeria is no stranger to protests.

In 2014, mass protests swept the country, as Bouteflika ran for his fourth term, which he won with more than 80 percent of the vote.

The president went on to survive the popular Arab uprisings that took Algeria’s neighbours by storm in 2011.

This was largely due to vivid memories of the Black Decade, a brutal civil war that saw a coup d’etat wrest control from the Islamic Salvation Front, winners of the first multi-party election held in Algeria in 1991.

Children born during the beginning of the civil war are now in their 20s, and only have faint memories or stories and the propagated party-line of the vicious fighting that left 200,000 dead, and countless thousands missing.

The purge

As speculation ensues over the Algerian military’s next actions against the Algerian presidency, one thing is certain: the military of the Black Decade is no longer the military of today.

In late August 2018, four of Algeria's six regional military commanders were dismissed, a move that came after the sacking of the military police chief and five of the gendarmerie’s six regional commanders, following another far-reaching purge in July that brought about the removal of the country's most important military and security leaders.

Only two years earlier, Bouteflika arrested Algeria’s most powerful intelligence chief, intelligence chief General Mohamed Mediene, known as ‘The God of Algeria’ or 'Toufik', after 25 years as its undisputed leader.

Mediene was trained by the Soviet KGB in the 1960s, and is said to have been one of the longest-serving secret service heads in the world.

Following his arrest, Bouteflika went on to dismantle the Department of Intelligence and Security (DRS) formerly headed by ‘The God of Algeria’ that had grown into a sprawling secret force.